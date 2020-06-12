12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 BR Tri Level Townhouse - Property Id: 298899



Elegant and luxurious townhouse with many extras! Hardwood Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs; Granite kitchen and bathrooms; Attached 2 car garage; washer/dryer hookups; 2 Fireplaces, one in LR and one in BR; Vaulted Ceilings in Bedrooms. Lots of storage. 3 closets in Master & extra space in garage to store large items, have exercise equipment or have office or studio. Marble entry, wet bar and built in cabinets. Pool/Jacuzzi. Neighboring Sherman Oaks and Studio City. Great location with close access to fwys and studios.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298899

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850768)