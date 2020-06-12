All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1

12416 Magnolia Boulevard · (818) 400-7874
Location

12416 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 BR Tri Level Townhouse - Property Id: 298899

Elegant and luxurious townhouse with many extras! Hardwood Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs; Granite kitchen and bathrooms; Attached 2 car garage; washer/dryer hookups; 2 Fireplaces, one in LR and one in BR; Vaulted Ceilings in Bedrooms. Lots of storage. 3 closets in Master & extra space in garage to store large items, have exercise equipment or have office or studio. Marble entry, wet bar and built in cabinets. Pool/Jacuzzi. Neighboring Sherman Oaks and Studio City. Great location with close access to fwys and studios.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298899
Property Id 298899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have any available units?
12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have?
Some of 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 does offer parking.
Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 has a pool.
Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have accessible units?
No, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1 has units with dishwashers.
