12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96

12411 W Osborne St
Location

12411 W Osborne St, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxurious 2 Bdr, 2 Bath Spanish-Style Remodeled Condo in Beautiful Gated Community in Pacoima - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 957 sq. ft. condo in one of Pacoimas most desirable gated communities, Portofino Villas, with restricted access, charming architecture, swimming pool and lush landscaping.

Condo boasts traditional Spanish-style architectural details with todays modern conveniences and features open and bright floor plan, kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, dining area and large living room with fireplace and terracotta floors.
Specious master suite features huge walk-in closet and beautifully remodeled bathroom. Secondary bedroom has large closet and custom lightings.
Detached 2-car garage features more storage space and inside laundry area.
Spanish revival style architecture elements (half round arches, doors, and windows, terracotta floors, ornate tile in kitchen and bathrooms, dark stained wood doors and cabinets, mission style bathroom vanities with painted sinks, etc.) throughout, large closets, central heat & air, traditional style fireplace. Completely move-in ready!

Complex offers all amenities you can dream about: sparkling community pool, soothing spa, and lush greenbelts. This beautifully manicured gated development is conveniently located near the Hansen Dam Golf Course and Roger Jessup Park, with easy access to the 5th Freeway, public transportation, restaurants, and shopping.

One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IF YOU ARE RESPONDING TO THIS AD. EMAILS ARE NOT WORKING IN THE SYSTEM..Inquiries with emails only will not be responded to.
Will consider small dog or cat **

For showings please contact
Lysa Gresalfi
Broker #01705185
RPM South SFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4723726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have any available units?
12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have?
Some of 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 currently offering any rent specials?
12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 is pet friendly.
Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 offer parking?
Yes, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 offers parking.
Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have a pool?
Yes, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 has a pool.
Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have accessible units?
No, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96 does not have units with dishwashers.
