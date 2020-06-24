12411 OSBORNE STREET UNIT #96

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Luxurious 2 Bdr, 2 Bath Spanish-Style Remodeled Condo in Beautiful Gated Community in Pacoima - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 957 sq. ft. condo in one of Pacoimas most desirable gated communities, Portofino Villas, with restricted access, charming architecture, swimming pool and lush landscaping.



Condo boasts traditional Spanish-style architectural details with todays modern conveniences and features open and bright floor plan, kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, dining area and large living room with fireplace and terracotta floors.

Specious master suite features huge walk-in closet and beautifully remodeled bathroom. Secondary bedroom has large closet and custom lightings.

Detached 2-car garage features more storage space and inside laundry area.

Spanish revival style architecture elements (half round arches, doors, and windows, terracotta floors, ornate tile in kitchen and bathrooms, dark stained wood doors and cabinets, mission style bathroom vanities with painted sinks, etc.) throughout, large closets, central heat & air, traditional style fireplace. Completely move-in ready!



Complex offers all amenities you can dream about: sparkling community pool, soothing spa, and lush greenbelts. This beautifully manicured gated development is conveniently located near the Hansen Dam Golf Course and Roger Jessup Park, with easy access to the 5th Freeway, public transportation, restaurants, and shopping.



One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Will consider small dog or cat **



For showings please contact

Lysa Gresalfi

Broker #01705185

RPM South SFV

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE4723726)