Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated, Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with laundry in unit #102 is renting for $2,995 and is ready to move in. This 1st floor apartment is located in a small 12 unit, 2 story, gated building with two underground parking spaces included.



located at 12407 Wagner Street in Mar Vista.



Features of this apartment include:



Granite counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

Tile wood look floors (No carpet)

Gas-lit fireplace

Designer paint colors in modern grey color scheme

2 gated parking spaces in garage under the building

Washer and dryer in unit

Pet friendly (max of two) with a pet deposit

Intercom entry

Online rental payments and maintenance requests

$3,095 per month with a $1,000 deposit (additional pet deposit of $500)

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



This is a great location, walking path located 1/2 a block away and a great bike path which leads to the beach located just down the street. Many restaurant/grocery (Whole Foods!) /convenience store options, located close to 90/405/10 freeway access, close to Playa Del Rey/Venice beaches,Westfield Mall,LMU/SMC.



