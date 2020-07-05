All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

12407 Wagner Street

12407 Wagner Street · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Wagner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You are our priority! As a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, our rental offices will remain open, but we are operating solely by phone and email and self guided tours until further notice. We are continuing to lease apartments. You can take a digital tour of any of our properties online or schedule a self-guided tour. Please call or email us at any time to schedule an appointment.

1ST MONTH RENT FREE!
CALL/TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269
Youtube video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI8fYhWvs7g&t=10s
(not a hyperlink please copy and paste into browser)

Updated, Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with laundry in unit #102 is renting for $2,995 and is ready to move in. This 1st floor apartment is located in a small 12 unit, 2 story, gated building with two underground parking spaces included.

located at 12407 Wagner Street in Mar Vista.

Features of this apartment include:

Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Tile wood look floors (No carpet)
Gas-lit fireplace
Designer paint colors in modern grey color scheme
2 gated parking spaces in garage under the building
Washer and dryer in unit
Pet friendly (max of two) with a pet deposit
Intercom entry
Online rental payments and maintenance requests
$3,095 per month with a $1,000 deposit (additional pet deposit of $500)
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

This is a great location, walking path located 1/2 a block away and a great bike path which leads to the beach located just down the street. Many restaurant/grocery (Whole Foods!) /convenience store options, located close to 90/405/10 freeway access, close to Playa Del Rey/Venice beaches,Westfield Mall,LMU/SMC.

GUIDE TO RENTING DURING COVID-19 SAFER-AT-HOME ORDER:

1. Get the big picture, with Google Earth
2. Virtually walk the neighborhood and street with Google Maps
3. Virtually walk through the property with me, video coming soon!
4. Here are some extra tools:
How is the wa

(RLNE5701108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Wagner Street have any available units?
12407 Wagner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12407 Wagner Street have?
Some of 12407 Wagner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 Wagner Street currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Wagner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Wagner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12407 Wagner Street is pet friendly.
Does 12407 Wagner Street offer parking?
Yes, 12407 Wagner Street offers parking.
Does 12407 Wagner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 Wagner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Wagner Street have a pool?
No, 12407 Wagner Street does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Wagner Street have accessible units?
No, 12407 Wagner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Wagner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12407 Wagner Street has units with dishwashers.

