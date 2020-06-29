12405 San Fernando Road

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Vibrant One Bedroom Apartment - Bright rehab'd 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom apartment. Kitchen comes with new kitchen counters, refinished cabinets, and gas-range stove with oven. Bright bedroom with new closet doors. Bathroom features newly refinished shower-tub. Laminate wood-like flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Freshly primed and painted throughout entire apartment. Comes with assigned parking. Apartment is on second floor. No pets. Dedicated On-Site Manager and off-site property management. Metrolink station within walking distance. Utilities paid by tenant except Water. Please inquire to schedule viewing.