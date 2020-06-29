All apartments in Los Angeles
12405 San Fernando Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

12405 San Fernando Road

12405 San Fernando Road · No Longer Available
Location

12405 San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Vibrant One Bedroom Apartment - Bright rehab'd 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom apartment. Kitchen comes with new kitchen counters, refinished cabinets, and gas-range stove with oven. Bright bedroom with new closet doors. Bathroom features newly refinished shower-tub. Laminate wood-like flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Freshly primed and painted throughout entire apartment. Comes with assigned parking. Apartment is on second floor. No pets. Dedicated On-Site Manager and off-site property management. Metrolink station within walking distance. Utilities paid by tenant except Water. Please inquire to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 San Fernando Road have any available units?
12405 San Fernando Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12405 San Fernando Road have?
Some of 12405 San Fernando Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 San Fernando Road currently offering any rent specials?
12405 San Fernando Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 San Fernando Road pet-friendly?
No, 12405 San Fernando Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12405 San Fernando Road offer parking?
Yes, 12405 San Fernando Road offers parking.
Does 12405 San Fernando Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 San Fernando Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 San Fernando Road have a pool?
No, 12405 San Fernando Road does not have a pool.
Does 12405 San Fernando Road have accessible units?
No, 12405 San Fernando Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 San Fernando Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12405 San Fernando Road does not have units with dishwashers.
