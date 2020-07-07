All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

1240 PECK Drive

1240 Peck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Peck Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Beverly Hills Adjacent charming 3 bed, 2 bath traditional home is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. Enter into the sunlit living room with a fireplace, large formal dining room and an expansive indoor-outdoor enclosed patio with a built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen appliances with wood floors throughout and a detached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Beverly Hills, Century City, temples, churches restaurants and more! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 PECK Drive have any available units?
1240 PECK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 PECK Drive have?
Some of 1240 PECK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 PECK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 PECK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 PECK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 PECK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1240 PECK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 PECK Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 PECK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 PECK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 PECK Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 PECK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 PECK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 PECK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 PECK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 PECK Drive has units with dishwashers.

