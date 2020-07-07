1240 PECK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Beverly Hills Adjacent charming 3 bed, 2 bath traditional home is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. Enter into the sunlit living room with a fireplace, large formal dining room and an expansive indoor-outdoor enclosed patio with a built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen appliances with wood floors throughout and a detached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Beverly Hills, Century City, temples, churches restaurants and more! Move-in ready!