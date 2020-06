1237 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED 2 STORY 3BD/2BA EAST COAST CAPE COD TRADITIONAL ON QUIET TREE-LINE STREET. GRAND SCALE PUBLIC ROOMS. NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FORMAL ENTRY AND DINING ROOM WITH WAINSCOTING. SPACIOUS SUN DRENCHED LIVING ROOM. DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. NEW GRANITE/SS KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, PANTRY, LAUNDRY AREA. MAIN LEVEL ALSO HAS A LARGE BEDROOM WITH TWO CLOSETS OR USE AS A FAMILY ROOM PLUS A 1/4 BATH. UPSTAIRS TWO LARGE BEDROOM (ONE HAS ENCLOSED SUN ROOM) PLUS AN OFFICE/NURSERY/DEN. TWO BATHROOMS - ONE FULL AND ONE 3/4 WITH A SOAKING TUB. OVERSIZE TWO CAR GARAGE WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND ELECTRIC GARAGE DOOR. FULLY FENCED & HEDGED PRIVATE BACK PATIO AND A GRASSY YARD. NEWLY RENOVATED & FRESHLY PAINTED. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MIRACLE MILE CLOSE TO ALL OF THE WEStSIDE HOTSPOTS INCLUDING THE GROVE, MUSEUMS AND MANY AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS. TENANT RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED. THE ONE BEDROOM UNIT OVER GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED. EACH HAVE OWN OUTDOOR SPACE, LAUNDRY AND GAS/WATER/ELEC METERS