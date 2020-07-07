1237 S Citrus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this classic 1st floor corner unit in LA! This charming home features well-preserved original hardwood floors, Spanish-style archways, quintessential light fixtures, tasteful wainscoting, and large picturesque windows. Kitchen showcases snazzy 1950's emerald tile, glass cupboards, and comes equipped with a refrigerator and vintage stove. Designated laundry area with washer and dryer included! Unit comes with 1 parking space in a shared garage. Convenient to David Kordansky Gallery, Sprouts, La Brea Tar Pits, LACMA, food, shopping, and a wide variety of stores on Wilshire and La Brea! Schedule a showing today!