1237 S Citrus Avenue

Amenities
Come check out this classic 1st floor corner unit in LA! This charming home features well-preserved original hardwood floors, Spanish-style archways, quintessential light fixtures, tasteful wainscoting, and large picturesque windows. Kitchen showcases snazzy 1950's emerald tile, glass cupboards, and comes equipped with a refrigerator and vintage stove. Designated laundry area with washer and dryer included! Unit comes with 1 parking space in a shared garage. Convenient to David Kordansky Gallery, Sprouts, La Brea Tar Pits, LACMA, food, shopping, and a wide variety of stores on Wilshire and La Brea! Schedule a showing today!