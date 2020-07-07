All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:34 AM

1237 S Citrus Avenue

1237 South Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1237 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this classic 1st floor corner unit in LA! This charming home features well-preserved original hardwood floors, Spanish-style archways, quintessential light fixtures, tasteful wainscoting, and large picturesque windows. Kitchen showcases snazzy 1950's emerald tile, glass cupboards, and comes equipped with a refrigerator and vintage stove. Designated laundry area with washer and dryer included! Unit comes with 1 parking space in a shared garage. Convenient to David Kordansky Gallery, Sprouts, La Brea Tar Pits, LACMA, food, shopping, and a wide variety of stores on Wilshire and La Brea! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have any available units?
1237 S Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 1237 S Citrus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 S Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1237 S Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 S Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1237 S Citrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1237 S Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 S Citrus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1237 S Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1237 S Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 S Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 S Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

