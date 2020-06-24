All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1237 N Edgemont St

1237 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Location

1237 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!!!! Near sunset and hollywood blvd!!!

Spectacular views from the unit!!!

This apartment is a large, charming and cozy single located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, the apartment has a large walk in closet and lots of kitchen cabinets.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*new home warming bath and kichen tiles*
*new light fixture with ceiling fan*
*exposed brick*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
all utilities included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)

(RLNE4690431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

