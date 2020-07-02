All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12362 SONOMA Drive

12362 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12362 Sonoma Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story detached PUD ,located in a quiet & private community, Bright open floor plan. Fireplace in living room complimented by large built -in TV entertainment enclosure. recessed lighting modern kitchen center island, Oak cabinetry & ceramic tile flooring.A half bath downstairs for your convenience and large storage closet . All bedrooms are upstairs, with master suite, private bath and large walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Also a specious laundry room.Central heating & air. 2 car attached garage w/direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12362 SONOMA Drive have any available units?
12362 SONOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12362 SONOMA Drive have?
Some of 12362 SONOMA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12362 SONOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12362 SONOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12362 SONOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12362 SONOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12362 SONOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12362 SONOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 12362 SONOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12362 SONOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12362 SONOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 12362 SONOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12362 SONOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12362 SONOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12362 SONOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12362 SONOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.

