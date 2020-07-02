12362 SONOMA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story detached PUD ,located in a quiet & private community, Bright open floor plan. Fireplace in living room complimented by large built -in TV entertainment enclosure. recessed lighting modern kitchen center island, Oak cabinetry & ceramic tile flooring.A half bath downstairs for your convenience and large storage closet . All bedrooms are upstairs, with master suite, private bath and large walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Also a specious laundry room.Central heating & air. 2 car attached garage w/direct access.