1236 SUNSET Boulevard
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

1236 SUNSET Boulevard

1236 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1236 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Node~Echo Park offers design-led, fully furnished bungalow court apartments and townhomes. Each home is bright and airy with high pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas Fir beams, a private patio, a communal resident deck and a high-spec kitchen. Amenities include a retro Smeg refrigerator, hi-speed Wi-Fi, Google Home, air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryer and utilities all bundled into one fee of $150/month.~ Kitchen, bedding and locally curated artwork are also available upon request. These unique bungalow courts feature open concept kitchen with dining island, living area overlooking a private patio via large sliding doors that provide ample natural light and a connection with the outdoors.~The local on-site community curator is available for all your needs - getting settled in, organizing resident events and getting to know the local hotspots. Nestled between Silver Lake and Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
1236 SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 1236 SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1236 SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
