1236 SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Node~Echo Park offers design-led, fully furnished bungalow court apartments and townhomes. Each home is bright and airy with high pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas Fir beams, a private patio, a communal resident deck and a high-spec kitchen. Amenities include a retro Smeg refrigerator, hi-speed Wi-Fi, Google Home, air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryer and utilities all bundled into one fee of $150/month.~ Kitchen, bedding and locally curated artwork are also available upon request. These unique bungalow courts feature open concept kitchen with dining island, living area overlooking a private patio via large sliding doors that provide ample natural light and a connection with the outdoors.~The local on-site community curator is available for all your needs - getting settled in, organizing resident events and getting to know the local hotspots. Nestled between Silver Lake and Downtown LA.