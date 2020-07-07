12358 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious (1008 sq ft) newly painted and upgraded 2bedroom, 1 bath stand-alone single-family house. Beautiful home on a beautiful street in North Hollywood. Plenty of parking with a detached 2 car garage and ample street parking.



The property comes with lots of comforts: dishwasher, central AC and heat, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors.



There is another house on the lot, in the back of this house. They are completely separate with lots of privacy.



Extremely centrally located on Oxnard St near Laurel Canyon and I-170 Freeway.



Available: NOW



The house has a fully equipped kitchen with a gas stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



The floors are the original hardwood floors, look like new!



Private grassy garden in the front for entertainment.



Tenant pays: Electricity/Gas/Water/GARDNER



(RLNE5499362)