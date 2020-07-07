All apartments in Los Angeles
12358 Oxnard Street

12358 Oxnard Street
Location

12358 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious (1008 sq ft) newly painted and upgraded 2bedroom, 1 bath stand-alone single-family house. Beautiful home on a beautiful street in North Hollywood. Plenty of parking with a detached 2 car garage and ample street parking.

The property comes with lots of comforts: dishwasher, central AC and heat, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors.

There is another house on the lot, in the back of this house. They are completely separate with lots of privacy.

Extremely centrally located on Oxnard St near Laurel Canyon and I-170 Freeway.

Available: NOW

The house has a fully equipped kitchen with a gas stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

The floors are the original hardwood floors, look like new!

Private grassy garden in the front for entertainment.

Tenant pays: Electricity/Gas/Water/GARDNER

(RLNE5499362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12358 Oxnard Street have any available units?
12358 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12358 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 12358 Oxnard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12358 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
12358 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12358 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 12358 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12358 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 12358 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 12358 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12358 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12358 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 12358 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 12358 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 12358 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12358 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12358 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.

