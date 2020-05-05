1235 South OGDEN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ON LOCKBOX & EASY TO VIEW! Lovely updated three bedroom unit in a well maintained tri-plex. Centrally located just off Fairfax and Olympic Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area. This unit offers modern day amenities without a lack of character. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, laundry inside the unit, and three nice sized bedrooms, living room, and separate dining make up this well laid out space. Beautiful Wainscoating and crown molding throughout, stunning hardwood floors, and tons of windows! Unit is located in the back, offering privacy. (Photos are of unit before it was occupied)