1235 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1235 South OGDEN Drive

1235 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1235 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ON LOCKBOX & EASY TO VIEW! Lovely updated three bedroom unit in a well maintained tri-plex. Centrally located just off Fairfax and Olympic Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area. This unit offers modern day amenities without a lack of character. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, laundry inside the unit, and three nice sized bedrooms, living room, and separate dining make up this well laid out space. Beautiful Wainscoating and crown molding throughout, stunning hardwood floors, and tons of windows! Unit is located in the back, offering privacy. (Photos are of unit before it was occupied)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1235 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 1235 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1235 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1235 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1235 South OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1235 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1235 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

