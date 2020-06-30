All apartments in Los Angeles
1235 S Sycamore Avenue
1235 S Sycamore Avenue

1235 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1235 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 BR/ 1 Bath Miracle Mile tri-plex just a heartbeat away from all the major work and play hubs. Quiet tree-lined street is extremely walkable with popular shopping, dining, & entertainment venues like MOCA, The Grove, LA Live within minutes by car or public transportation. The unit has a retro vibe with its faux fireplace and cobalt tiled kitchen and nook. The shared patio is great for small gatherings or relaxing alone. Appliances include a stackable Washer/ Dryer, refrigerator, and stove. There is a single garage allocated to this unit and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
1235 S Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 1235 S Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 S Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1235 S Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 S Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 S Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 S Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

