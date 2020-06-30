1235 S Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Cute 2 BR/ 1 Bath Miracle Mile tri-plex just a heartbeat away from all the major work and play hubs. Quiet tree-lined street is extremely walkable with popular shopping, dining, & entertainment venues like MOCA, The Grove, LA Live within minutes by car or public transportation. The unit has a retro vibe with its faux fireplace and cobalt tiled kitchen and nook. The shared patio is great for small gatherings or relaxing alone. Appliances include a stackable Washer/ Dryer, refrigerator, and stove. There is a single garage allocated to this unit and street parking.