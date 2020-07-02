1235 S Citrus Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful French Normandy style 4 units income property in adjacent to Hancock Park area. located on a premier street in Longwood Highlands. All 4 units are each huge app. 1000 square ft. 1 bedroom w/ spacious formal living room,separate dining room, kitchen, laundry room, good sized bedroom and vintage bathrooms with tub/shower. Some units are upgrades throughout, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, hardwood flooring, some system upgrades and much more. Long term tenants are there .Significant upside in rents. Recently rebuilt 4-car garage/storage, rest area.. Please call or review private remarks for showing instructions.