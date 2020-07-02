All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1235 S Citrus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1235 S Citrus Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

1235 S Citrus Avenue

1235 South Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1235 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful French Normandy style 4 units income property in adjacent to Hancock Park area. located on a premier street in Longwood Highlands. All 4 units are each huge app. 1000 square ft. 1 bedroom w/ spacious formal living room,separate dining room, kitchen, laundry room, good sized bedroom and vintage bathrooms with tub/shower. Some units are upgrades throughout, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, hardwood flooring, some system upgrades and much more. Long term tenants are there .Significant upside in rents. Recently rebuilt 4-car garage/storage, rest area.. Please call or review private remarks for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have any available units?
1235 S Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 1235 S Citrus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 S Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1235 S Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 S Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1235 S Citrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1235 S Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 S Citrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1235 S Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1235 S Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 S Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 S Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College