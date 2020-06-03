All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:37 AM

12340 Rochester Ave

12340 Rochester Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12340 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a great Spanish contemporary building that is adjacent to Santa Monica and merely minutes from Brentwood. Living here places you at walking distance to many local restaurants and markets along Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd. Youll enjoy living here!.
.

Amenities: Gated access/park, On site laundry room.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: Street parking
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-0-bed-1-bath/2171/

IT490702 - IT49CW2171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12340 Rochester Ave have any available units?
12340 Rochester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12340 Rochester Ave have?
Some of 12340 Rochester Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12340 Rochester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12340 Rochester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 Rochester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12340 Rochester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12340 Rochester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12340 Rochester Ave offers parking.
Does 12340 Rochester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12340 Rochester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 Rochester Ave have a pool?
No, 12340 Rochester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12340 Rochester Ave have accessible units?
No, 12340 Rochester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 Rochester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12340 Rochester Ave has units with dishwashers.
