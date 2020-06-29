1234 HILLGROVE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

A rare oasis in the midst of the city awaits a special long-term tenant. Set on a knoll at the end of a coveted cul-de-sac just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel, this emotional and spacious one-level European Villa privately sits on over one-half acre of lush manicured land enhanced by bucolic treetop and canyon vistas. Large gated motorcourt and 3 car carport for parking galore. Illustrating a true indoor/outdoor feel, this updated gem features sunlit rooms, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and French doors. A fabulous newer cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances opens to a lovely large breakfast room. Wonderful den with bar and fireplace. Master suite with walk-in and luxe bathroom. 4 other bedrooms plus a convertible office complete the layout. Most rooms overlook or open to phenomenal grounds with lawns, patios, pool, lighted sport court, BBQ, and mature foliage. Available for long-term tenancies only and can be furnished at $24,000 per month.