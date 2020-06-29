All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 HILLGROVE Place

1234 Hillgrove Place · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Hillgrove Place, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
A rare oasis in the midst of the city awaits a special long-term tenant. Set on a knoll at the end of a coveted cul-de-sac just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel, this emotional and spacious one-level European Villa privately sits on over one-half acre of lush manicured land enhanced by bucolic treetop and canyon vistas. Large gated motorcourt and 3 car carport for parking galore. Illustrating a true indoor/outdoor feel, this updated gem features sunlit rooms, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and French doors. A fabulous newer cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances opens to a lovely large breakfast room. Wonderful den with bar and fireplace. Master suite with walk-in and luxe bathroom. 4 other bedrooms plus a convertible office complete the layout. Most rooms overlook or open to phenomenal grounds with lawns, patios, pool, lighted sport court, BBQ, and mature foliage. Available for long-term tenancies only and can be furnished at $24,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have any available units?
1234 HILLGROVE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have?
Some of 1234 HILLGROVE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 HILLGROVE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1234 HILLGROVE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 HILLGROVE Place pet-friendly?
No, 1234 HILLGROVE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1234 HILLGROVE Place offers parking.
Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 HILLGROVE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1234 HILLGROVE Place has a pool.
Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have accessible units?
No, 1234 HILLGROVE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 HILLGROVE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 HILLGROVE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
