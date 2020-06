1233 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

Amenities

ELEGANT, FULLY FURNISHED GROUND FLOOR GARDEN APARTMENT WITH 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. MASTER BATH HAS DEEP TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. QUIET AND VERY PRIVATE. SET BACK FROM STREET. THIS METICULOUSLY RESTORED 1930s CLASSIC IS SURROUNDED BY LUSH GARDENS AND HIGH HEDGES. VERY SPECIAL HISTORICAL TREE LINED CARTHAY SOUTH NEIGHBORHOOD. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. EXTRAORDINARY OUTDOOR SPACE! GORGEOUS SUNNY PATIO, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED AND PEACEFUL. ROMANTIC SPARKLING FOUNTAIN. CHARMING, FULLY STOCKED CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH WOLF RANGE. CROWN MOLDINGS, FRENCH ANTIQUE CHANDELIERS AND FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. GRACIOUS FORMAL DINING ROOM. FINEST LINENS. GATED SECURITY ENTRY WITH INTERCOM. FABULOUS LOCATION. BEVERLY HILLS ADJACENT .JUST MINUTES FROM WEST HOLLYWOOD AND CENTURY CITY. PRIVATE PARKING GARAGE INCLUDED. GAS, ELECTRIC, AND CABLE TV TO BE PAID BY TENANT. FULLY AIR CONDITIONED AND HEATED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. FURNISHED ONLY. AVAILABLE NOW. TERM NEGOTIABLE.