1232 N Gower St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Luxury 2018 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms comprising of 1400 sqf of living space spread over a spacious three floors, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher), wood flooring throughout, and a WASHER/DRYER included. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, study nook, imported custom mosaic back-splash, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets. Two car parking.

