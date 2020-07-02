All apartments in Los Angeles
1232 1/2 N Gower St

1232 1/2 N Gower St · No Longer Available
Location

1232 1/2 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1232 1/2 N Gower St - Property Id: 159293

Luxury 2018 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms comprising of 1300 sqf of living space spread over a spacious three floors, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher), wood flooring throughout, and a WASHER/DRYER included. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, imported custom mosaic back-splash, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets. Two car parking.
Property Id 159293

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have any available units?
1232 1/2 N Gower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have?
Some of 1232 1/2 N Gower St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 1/2 N Gower St currently offering any rent specials?
1232 1/2 N Gower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 1/2 N Gower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 1/2 N Gower St is pet friendly.
Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St offer parking?
Yes, 1232 1/2 N Gower St offers parking.
Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 1/2 N Gower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have a pool?
No, 1232 1/2 N Gower St does not have a pool.
Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have accessible units?
No, 1232 1/2 N Gower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 1/2 N Gower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 1/2 N Gower St has units with dishwashers.

