in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1232 1/2 N Gower St



Luxury 2018 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms comprising of 1300 sqf of living space spread over a spacious three floors, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher), wood flooring throughout, and a WASHER/DRYER included. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, imported custom mosaic back-splash, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets. Two car parking.

