12315 Marine St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

12315 Marine St

12315 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Marine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

garbage disposal
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Apartment in West LA - Property Id: 137273

penthouse with separate entrance
nice view on the ocean
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137273p
Property Id 137273

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Marine St have any available units?
12315 Marine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12315 Marine St have?
Some of 12315 Marine St's amenities include garbage disposal, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 Marine St currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Marine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Marine St pet-friendly?
No, 12315 Marine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12315 Marine St offer parking?
No, 12315 Marine St does not offer parking.
Does 12315 Marine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12315 Marine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Marine St have a pool?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have a pool.
Does 12315 Marine St have accessible units?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Marine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have units with dishwashers.
