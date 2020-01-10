Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12315 Marine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12315 Marine St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12315 Marine St
12315 Marine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12315 Marine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
garbage disposal
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment in West LA - Property Id: 137273
penthouse with separate entrance
nice view on the ocean
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137273p
Property Id 137273
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5022600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12315 Marine St have any available units?
12315 Marine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12315 Marine St have?
Some of 12315 Marine St's amenities include garbage disposal, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12315 Marine St currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Marine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Marine St pet-friendly?
No, 12315 Marine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12315 Marine St offer parking?
No, 12315 Marine St does not offer parking.
Does 12315 Marine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12315 Marine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Marine St have a pool?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have a pool.
Does 12315 Marine St have accessible units?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Marine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 Marine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College