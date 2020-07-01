Amenities
12308 Braddock Dr. Available 03/01/19 This charming house in the heart of downtown Culver City. - This charming house in the heart of downtown Culver City. Just minutes from downtown Los Angeles, near some of the best attractions and entertainment on the west side. Also in close proximity to the 405 freeway, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures
Please call/text Will to schedule showing: 310- 357- 3292
Monthly Rent: $3,000.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.
*2 Bedroom
*1 Bathroom
*Fully renovated kitchen
*Hardwood flooring
*Stove/oven
*Washer/Dryer hookup
*1 included parking space
*All utilities paid by resident
Please call/text Will to schedule showing: 310- 357- 3292
*Online rent payments (free with e-check) & online maintenance requests
Monthly Rent: $3,000.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.
The following items are needed to apply:
*Completed rental application for each prospective resident over the age of 18
*$45 application fee for each application (cash or money order only)
*Government issued photo ID
*3 recent pay stubs.
*self-employed, two years recent tax returns and three months recent bank statements.
Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc. www.iagpm.com
Equal Housing Opportunity.
(RLNE4706170)