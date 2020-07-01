All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

12308 Braddock Dr.

12308 Braddock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12308 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
12308 Braddock Dr. Available 03/01/19 This charming house in the heart of downtown Culver City. - This charming house in the heart of downtown Culver City. Just minutes from downtown Los Angeles, near some of the best attractions and entertainment on the west side. Also in close proximity to the 405 freeway, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures

Please call/text Will to schedule showing: 310- 357- 3292

Monthly Rent: $3,000.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.

*2 Bedroom
*1 Bathroom
*Fully renovated kitchen
*Hardwood flooring
*Stove/oven
*Washer/Dryer hookup
*1 included parking space
*All utilities paid by resident

Please call/text Will to schedule showing: 310- 357- 3292

*Online rent payments (free with e-check) & online maintenance requests

Monthly Rent: $3,000.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.

The following items are needed to apply:
*Completed rental application for each prospective resident over the age of 18
*$45 application fee for each application (cash or money order only)
*Government issued photo ID
*3 recent pay stubs.
*self-employed, two years recent tax returns and three months recent bank statements.

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc. www.iagpm.com

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4706170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12308 Braddock Dr. have any available units?
12308 Braddock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12308 Braddock Dr. have?
Some of 12308 Braddock Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12308 Braddock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12308 Braddock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 Braddock Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12308 Braddock Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12308 Braddock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12308 Braddock Dr. offers parking.
Does 12308 Braddock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12308 Braddock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 Braddock Dr. have a pool?
No, 12308 Braddock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12308 Braddock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12308 Braddock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 Braddock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12308 Braddock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
