12305 Valleyheart Drive

Magical private estate in the desired footbridge area of Studio City with Zen feel. Enter the compound through beautiful gates and walk up to your deck overlooking the Koi pond with a mesmerizing waterfall. Almost every room has enticing outdoor space to be enjoyed. This California Ranch style home has a great room with fireplaces and vaulted wood beamed ceiling. Large dining room with French doors opening to the outside deck. Adjoining den has a fireplace, skylights, French doors that open to another outdoor sitting area. Large master with period vaulted wood beamed ceiling and fireplace. Very open and bright interior with large windows, French doors, and split Dutch doors that allow you to enjoy the lush landscaping. Bright kitchen has top end JennAire and Miele appliances. Free standing studio perfect for yoga, music studio, or private office space. Walk across the Laurelgrove footbridge for your morning coffee, yoga, and in the evening no need to drive to dinner and entertainment in this pedestrian friendly area. Nearby schools are the desirable Carpenter Community Charter and Walter Reed Middle School. Close to studios and Studio City Farmers Market. Please call 818-9178804.