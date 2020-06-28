All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

12305 Valleyheart Drive

12305 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12305 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
Magical private estate in the desired footbridge area of Studio City with Zen feel. Enter the compound through beautiful gates and walk up to your deck overlooking the Koi pond with a mesmerizing waterfall. Almost every room has enticing outdoor space to be enjoyed. This California Ranch style home has a great room with fireplaces and vaulted wood beamed ceiling. Large dining room with French doors opening to the outside deck. Adjoining den has a fireplace, skylights, French doors that open to another outdoor sitting area. Large master with period vaulted wood beamed ceiling and fireplace. Very open and bright interior with large windows, French doors, and split Dutch doors that allow you to enjoy the lush landscaping. Bright kitchen has top end JennAire and Miele appliances. Free standing studio perfect for yoga, music studio, or private office space. Walk across the Laurelgrove footbridge for your morning coffee, yoga, and in the evening no need to drive to dinner and entertainment in this pedestrian friendly area. Nearby schools are the desirable Carpenter Community Charter and Walter Reed Middle School. Close to studios and Studio City Farmers Market. Please call 818-9178804.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have any available units?
12305 Valleyheart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12305 Valleyheart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12305 Valleyheart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 Valleyheart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive offer parking?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have a pool?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have accessible units?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12305 Valleyheart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12305 Valleyheart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
