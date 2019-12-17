All apartments in Los Angeles
12303 CANTURA Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

12303 CANTURA Street

12303 Cantura Street · No Longer Available
Location

12303 Cantura Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Silver Triangle Beauty One Block from Ventura! Updated and chic traditional on a beautiful tree-lined street in the coveted Silver Triangle pocket of Studio City. This stunning retreat offers 2 oversized bedrooms (can easily be converted back to a 3 bedroom), 2 remodeled bathrooms, bright living room, large formal dining room, huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, new floors, inside laundry room & 2 car detached garage. Situated on a gated corner lot, this home offers a lush, green front yard, and a private backyard with a huge patio that is completely hedged and private - perfect for entertaining. Located in highly acclaimed Carpenter Elementary School District & just one block from the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and amenities the Valley has to offer. Convenient to Fryman Canyon, Sunday morning Studio City Farmer's Market, CBS Radford & West Hollywood. Available in November & can be delivered furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 CANTURA Street have any available units?
12303 CANTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12303 CANTURA Street have?
Some of 12303 CANTURA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12303 CANTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12303 CANTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 CANTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 12303 CANTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12303 CANTURA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12303 CANTURA Street offers parking.
Does 12303 CANTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12303 CANTURA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 CANTURA Street have a pool?
No, 12303 CANTURA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12303 CANTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 12303 CANTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 CANTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12303 CANTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
