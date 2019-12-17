12303 CANTURA Street

Amenities

Silver Triangle Beauty One Block from Ventura! Updated and chic traditional on a beautiful tree-lined street in the coveted Silver Triangle pocket of Studio City. This stunning retreat offers 2 oversized bedrooms (can easily be converted back to a 3 bedroom), 2 remodeled bathrooms, bright living room, large formal dining room, huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, new floors, inside laundry room & 2 car detached garage. Situated on a gated corner lot, this home offers a lush, green front yard, and a private backyard with a huge patio that is completely hedged and private - perfect for entertaining. Located in highly acclaimed Carpenter Elementary School District & just one block from the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and amenities the Valley has to offer. Convenient to Fryman Canyon, Sunday morning Studio City Farmer's Market, CBS Radford & West Hollywood. Available in November & can be delivered furnished or unfurnished