Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

123 North KINGS Road

123 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

123 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contemporary Condo With Amazing Views In Heart Of Beverly Grove! Immaculate, modern, tri-level condo in one of L.A.'s most vibrant neighborhoods! Polished cement and hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with spacious Living/Dining area featuring soaring 20-foot ceilings and custom chandelier. Large master bedroom with view of the Hollywood Hills, walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with separate tub. Spacious furnished roof deck with built-in BBQ, wet bar, and views of the Hills, City and Hollywood Sign. 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 North KINGS Road have any available units?
123 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 123 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
123 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 123 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 123 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 123 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 123 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 123 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 123 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 123 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 North KINGS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
