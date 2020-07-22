123 North KINGS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Contemporary Condo With Amazing Views In Heart Of Beverly Grove! Immaculate, modern, tri-level condo in one of L.A.'s most vibrant neighborhoods! Polished cement and hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with spacious Living/Dining area featuring soaring 20-foot ceilings and custom chandelier. Large master bedroom with view of the Hollywood Hills, walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with separate tub. Spacious furnished roof deck with built-in BBQ, wet bar, and views of the Hills, City and Hollywood Sign. 2 parking spaces.