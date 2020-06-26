Rent Calculator
123 E 36th Pl
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM
1 of 1
123 E 36th Pl
123 East 36th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 East 36th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment at a convenient location!
Close to Parks, restaurants, schools, and markets.
All facilities available!
(RLNE5388915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 E 36th Pl have any available units?
123 E 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 123 E 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
123 E 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E 36th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 123 E 36th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 123 E 36th Pl offer parking?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 123 E 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 123 E 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 E 36th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 E 36th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
