123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291 Venice
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming top Floor Unit - Property Id: 149388
This charming top floor unit is located in the heart of Venice on a quiet quaint walk street just a 5 minute walk from all the restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney! Hardwood flooring in the kitchen & dining room. Carpet in the living room & bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. The kitchen features updated countertops and lots of light. Washer/dryer in unit. 1 car shared garage parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149388p Property Id 149388
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5107084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave. have any available units?
123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.