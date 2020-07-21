All apartments in Los Angeles
123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave.
123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave.

123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming top Floor Unit - Property Id: 149388

This charming top floor unit is located in the heart of Venice on a quiet quaint walk street just a 5 minute walk from all the restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney! Hardwood flooring in the kitchen & dining room. Carpet in the living room & bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. The kitchen features updated countertops and lots of light. Washer/dryer in unit. 1 car shared garage parking
Property Id 149388

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

