123 1/2 Wavecrest Ave.

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming top Floor Unit - Property Id: 149388



This charming top floor unit is located in the heart of Venice on a quiet quaint walk street just a 5 minute walk from all the restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney! Hardwood flooring in the kitchen & dining room. Carpet in the living room & bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. The kitchen features updated countertops and lots of light. Washer/dryer in unit. 1 car shared garage parking

No Pets Allowed



