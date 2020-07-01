All apartments in Los Angeles
12275 Westminster Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

12275 Westminster Avenue

12275 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12275 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269 info to schedule a visit!

Experience a new way to live in Mar Vista! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 405 and 110 Freeways. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Enjoy our lovely year round pool, lounge and BBQ area! Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are Trader Joes, Dianne's Pizza, CVS and several restaurants with the diversity that only Los Angeles can offer! Located in one of the best areas of West Los Angeles, Sawtelle Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with all appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home.

KEY FEATURES
*Bedrooms: 2
*Bathrooms: 2
*Parking: Underground Garage Parking for 2
*Lease Duration: 11 months
*Deposit: $1,000
*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
*Laundry: Common Area
*Property Type: Apartment

GREEN FEATURES
*Energy-efficient Appliances
*Near Transportation
*Online communications with management
*Online payment portal and maintenance requests

FEATURES
*Full Sized Appliances
*Range / Oven
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Garbage Disposal
*Hardwood Like Flooring
*Quartz Counter Top
*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)
*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen
*Large Closets
*Ceiling fans

Rental rate: $3,250 Deposit $1,000 Application fee $30 per adult

Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi | 714-628-6269

Located at 12275 Westminster Ave #207 Los Angeles CA 90066

Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.
Rates and Specials may change at any time, photos may be of another unit in the same building

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12978233

(RLNE5475700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

