1226 W 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come home to this beautiful and light filled Vista Del Oro, fully fenced and gated, property. When you enter from the front porch to the expansive living area, you will be impressed with the original hardwood floor and floor to ceiling windows which ring the living room. A beautiful, decorative fireplace ads a touch of warmth to the space. The dining room leads to the kitchen which was remodeled in 2014, with clean white cabinets and appliances. Continue to the bonus room, which can be used as an office or den and houses side by side washer and dryer in the closet. The remodeled hall bath sports granite vanity top and tile floors. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet and a second large closet with built ins. A sun filled master bath with linen storage is en suite. The second bedroom also has two closets and a beautiful window in a recessed alcove, perfect for a comfortable reading chair or window seat. Add central heat and air conditioning, a wonderful deck off the back of the house, clean 2-car garage and both front and back yards, and you will look forward to coming home every day. Landlord requires minimum 650 FICO score and verifiable income. 3 or more year lease available at a discounted rent of $2,900/mo in the first year. Landlord will consider up to 2 pets, to be negotiated, for additional security deposit and rents. If you are interested in a private showing call or text Shel-lee at 310.710.8572.