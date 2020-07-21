All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1226 W 21st Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

1226 W 21st Street

1226 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1226 West 21st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come home to this beautiful and light filled Vista Del Oro, fully fenced and gated, property. When you enter from the front porch to the expansive living area, you will be impressed with the original hardwood floor and floor to ceiling windows which ring the living room. A beautiful, decorative fireplace ads a touch of warmth to the space. The dining room leads to the kitchen which was remodeled in 2014, with clean white cabinets and appliances. Continue to the bonus room, which can be used as an office or den and houses side by side washer and dryer in the closet. The remodeled hall bath sports granite vanity top and tile floors. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet and a second large closet with built ins. A sun filled master bath with linen storage is en suite. The second bedroom also has two closets and a beautiful window in a recessed alcove, perfect for a comfortable reading chair or window seat. Add central heat and air conditioning, a wonderful deck off the back of the house, clean 2-car garage and both front and back yards, and you will look forward to coming home every day. Landlord requires minimum 650 FICO score and verifiable income. 3 or more year lease available at a discounted rent of $2,900/mo in the first year. Landlord will consider up to 2 pets, to be negotiated, for additional security deposit and rents. If you are interested in a private showing call or text Shel-lee at 310.710.8572.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 W 21st Street have any available units?
1226 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 W 21st Street have?
Some of 1226 W 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1226 W 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 W 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1226 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1226 W 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1226 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 W 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1226 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1226 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1226 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 W 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
