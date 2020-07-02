All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1226 South Highland Avenue

1226 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1226 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely bright airy 2 bedroom in Miracle Mile area of LA. This beautiful space features a backyard and outdoor living space that you'll love to spend time in. The unit is on the 2nd floor (front or back stairs) with a juliette balcony, a lovely balcony in the rear, as well as a beautiful garden in the back (shared with downstairs neighbor) and your own 150 sq ft studio space, in the rear of the property (not to be used as living space), for the artist in you, or just use it as extra storage.

Rent includes gardener. No Pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have any available units?
1226 South Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1226 South Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 South Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 South Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 South Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 South Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

