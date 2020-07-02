1226 South Highland Avenue

Amenities

Lovely bright airy 2 bedroom in Miracle Mile area of LA. This beautiful space features a backyard and outdoor living space that you'll love to spend time in. The unit is on the 2nd floor (front or back stairs) with a juliette balcony, a lovely balcony in the rear, as well as a beautiful garden in the back (shared with downstairs neighbor) and your own 150 sq ft studio space, in the rear of the property (not to be used as living space), for the artist in you, or just use it as extra storage.



Rent includes gardener. No Pets.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Start your application, click www.BellPropertyMgmt.com



This beautiful home will lease quickly, so don't delay!

Contact us to schedule a showing.