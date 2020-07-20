12256 Catenia Drive

Amenities
.Welcome home to this updated and ultra private single story home in Knollwood Estates. 2744 sq/ft of open living with 4 bedrooms ( 2 master suites) & 3 baths. Cozy living room with wood ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. Separate formal dining room. Eat in updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Separate bonus/Family room w/fireplace. Good size bedrooms including 2 master suites . Private rear yard backing to Knollwood Golf Course, with relaxing golf course views. Lush backyard with fruit trees, grass and vegetable garden. Call 818-581-1839 for a private viewing.