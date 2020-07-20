All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

12256 Catenia Drive

12256 Catenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12256 Catenia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.Welcome home to this updated and ultra private single story home in Knollwood Estates. 2744 sq/ft of open living with 4 bedrooms ( 2 master suites) & 3 baths. Cozy living room with wood ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. Separate formal dining room. Eat in updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Separate bonus/Family room w/fireplace. Good size bedrooms including 2 master suites . Private rear yard backing to Knollwood Golf Course, with relaxing golf course views. Lush backyard with fruit trees, grass and vegetable garden. Call 818-581-1839 for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12256 Catenia Drive have any available units?
12256 Catenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12256 Catenia Drive have?
Some of 12256 Catenia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12256 Catenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12256 Catenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12256 Catenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12256 Catenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12256 Catenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12256 Catenia Drive offers parking.
Does 12256 Catenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12256 Catenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12256 Catenia Drive have a pool?
No, 12256 Catenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12256 Catenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 12256 Catenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12256 Catenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12256 Catenia Drive has units with dishwashers.
