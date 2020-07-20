12256 Catenia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

.Welcome home to this updated and ultra private single story home in Knollwood Estates. 2744 sq/ft of open living with 4 bedrooms ( 2 master suites) & 3 baths. Cozy living room with wood ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. Separate formal dining room. Eat in updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Separate bonus/Family room w/fireplace. Good size bedrooms including 2 master suites . Private rear yard backing to Knollwood Golf Course, with relaxing golf course views. Lush backyard with fruit trees, grass and vegetable garden. Call 818-581-1839 for a private viewing.