Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room new construction

Solar Panel, Smart Home 4 Bedroom,2.5 Bath - Property Id: 234393



BRAND NEW HOUSE BUILT IN 2018, GREAT AND CENTRAL LOCATION, SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE,SMART HOME NEAR METRO STATION WITH 4 BEDROOMS, LOFT, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BACKYARD WITH NICE LANDSCAPING, SOLAR PANELS,TANK-LESS HEATER ,PRE-WIRED WOOD FLOOR AND FULLY UPGRADE WITH ALL APPLIANCES WASHER/ DRYER and REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED

Property address is 12255 N Lima Way, Sylmar, 91342. Due to new construction address may not appear on the map

Directions:HUBBARD AND TRUMAN

Property Type: Residential Lease

Property Sub Type: Single Family Residence

List Price: $3450

Bedrooms: 4

Baths : 2.5

Living Area: 1494 sq/ft

Year Built: 2018

Rooms: All Bedrooms Upstairs, Entry, Family Room, Laundry, Library, Living Room, Loft, Master Suite, Media Room, Office, Walk-In Closet

Lease Term 12 Months

Availability Date: 03-01-2020

Rent Includes: Association Dues, Gardener

Pets Allowed

Security Deposit$3,000

Solar Lease$69

Deposit Key: $150

Deposit Pets: $750

