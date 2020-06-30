All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

12255 N Lima Way

12255 N Lima Way · No Longer Available
Location

12255 N Lima Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Solar Panel, Smart Home 4 Bedroom,2.5 Bath - Property Id: 234393

BRAND NEW HOUSE BUILT IN 2018, GREAT AND CENTRAL LOCATION, SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE,SMART HOME NEAR METRO STATION WITH 4 BEDROOMS, LOFT, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BACKYARD WITH NICE LANDSCAPING, SOLAR PANELS,TANK-LESS HEATER ,PRE-WIRED WOOD FLOOR AND FULLY UPGRADE WITH ALL APPLIANCES WASHER/ DRYER and REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED
Property address is 12255 N Lima Way, Sylmar, 91342. Due to new construction address may not appear on the map
Directions:HUBBARD AND TRUMAN
General Description
Property Type: Residential Lease
Property Sub Type: Single Family Residence
List Price: $3450
Bedrooms: 4
Baths : 2.5
Living Area: 1494 sq/ft
Year Built: 2018
Rooms: All Bedrooms Upstairs, Entry, Family Room, Laundry, Library, Living Room, Loft, Master Suite, Media Room, Office, Walk-In Closet
Lease Term 12 Months
Availability Date: 03-01-2020
Rent Includes: Association Dues, Gardener
Pets Allowed
Security Deposit$3,000
Solar Lease$69
Deposit Key: $150
Deposit Pets: $750
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234393
Property Id 234393

(RLNE5605300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

