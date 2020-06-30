Amenities
Solar Panel, Smart Home 4 Bedroom,2.5 Bath - Property Id: 234393
BRAND NEW HOUSE BUILT IN 2018, GREAT AND CENTRAL LOCATION, SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE,SMART HOME NEAR METRO STATION WITH 4 BEDROOMS, LOFT, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BACKYARD WITH NICE LANDSCAPING, SOLAR PANELS,TANK-LESS HEATER ,PRE-WIRED WOOD FLOOR AND FULLY UPGRADE WITH ALL APPLIANCES WASHER/ DRYER and REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED
Property address is 12255 N Lima Way, Sylmar, 91342. Due to new construction address may not appear on the map
Directions:HUBBARD AND TRUMAN
General Description
Property Type: Residential Lease
Property Sub Type: Single Family Residence
List Price: $3450
Bedrooms: 4
Baths : 2.5
Living Area: 1494 sq/ft
Year Built: 2018
Rooms: All Bedrooms Upstairs, Entry, Family Room, Laundry, Library, Living Room, Loft, Master Suite, Media Room, Office, Walk-In Closet
Lease Term 12 Months
Availability Date: 03-01-2020
Rent Includes: Association Dues, Gardener
Pets Allowed
Security Deposit$3,000
Solar Lease$69
Deposit Key: $150
Deposit Pets: $750
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234393
Property Id 234393
(RLNE5605300)