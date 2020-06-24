12255 ADDISON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a beautiful tree lined street, in the heart of Valley Village, sits this enchanting Spanish 2 bedroom home with den and large backyard. The home has the option to be partially furnished or you can make it your own. The backyard is fenced and open with easy access from multiple points of the home and contains a few citrus trees. The bedrooms are spacious with a large living/great room, dining room, and den. Located in the Colfax school district & walking distance to many shops & restaurants. Easy access to freeways and studios. Garage Excluded. Do not disturb current tenants.