Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

12255 ADDISON Street

12255 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

12255 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a beautiful tree lined street, in the heart of Valley Village, sits this enchanting Spanish 2 bedroom home with den and large backyard. The home has the option to be partially furnished or you can make it your own. The backyard is fenced and open with easy access from multiple points of the home and contains a few citrus trees. The bedrooms are spacious with a large living/great room, dining room, and den. Located in the Colfax school district & walking distance to many shops & restaurants. Easy access to freeways and studios. Garage Excluded. Do not disturb current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12255 ADDISON Street have any available units?
12255 ADDISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12255 ADDISON Street have?
Some of 12255 ADDISON Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12255 ADDISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
12255 ADDISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12255 ADDISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 12255 ADDISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12255 ADDISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 12255 ADDISON Street offers parking.
Does 12255 ADDISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12255 ADDISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12255 ADDISON Street have a pool?
No, 12255 ADDISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 12255 ADDISON Street have accessible units?
No, 12255 ADDISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12255 ADDISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12255 ADDISON Street has units with dishwashers.
