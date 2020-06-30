All apartments in Los Angeles
12231 Culver Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

12231 Culver Blvd

12231 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12231 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private 3+2 Single Family Home on the Marina Del Rey/Mar Vista Border!!! - This private and gated 3+2 two story home is located on the Mar Vista/Marina Del Rey border. Sporting clean lines
and modern design with cement floors throughout the living and dining areas, beautiful custom french doors, large windows allowing in tons of natural light, sky lights to preserve energy, central A/C and heat and ocean breeze to boot. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, ample cabinet space and countertop space. Off of the main living area down the hall you will find the first bedroom with cement flooring, french doors leading to the backyard and closet with built in shelves and a hall bathroom with glass enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity with additional storage. Upstairs there are two generously sized carpeted bedrooms and refreshing ocean breeze from all the windows. There is a second hall full bathroom plus laundry in the hallway. The home features two grassy yards,vegetable beds, bamboo and trees, separated detached 2 car garage with alley access. Out your front door you'll find the bike that leads straight to the beach! Easy access to MDR 90 Freeway, Culver City, and all the Westside has to offer.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact the office for showing schedule and more information at 310-839-8970.

(RLNE5598509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12231 Culver Blvd have any available units?
12231 Culver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12231 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 12231 Culver Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12231 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12231 Culver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12231 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12231 Culver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12231 Culver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12231 Culver Blvd offers parking.
Does 12231 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12231 Culver Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12231 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 12231 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12231 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12231 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12231 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12231 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.

