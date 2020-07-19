All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

12225 FALKIRK Lane

12225 Falkirk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12225 Falkirk Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout. Formal living and dining + den, family room, and additional dining and breakfast areas. Spacious eat-in cook's kitchen with center island, ample storage space, and wine cellar. Bright open and airy master suite with tile bath and separate shower. Sizable secondary bedrooms and fitness room. Tranquil backyard with covered patio, exterior fireplace separate built-in barbecue with pool, spa and cabana with lush landscaping wonderful for entertaining. Property has gym, detached garage and guest house. Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, and farmer's market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have any available units?
12225 FALKIRK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have?
Some of 12225 FALKIRK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 FALKIRK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12225 FALKIRK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 FALKIRK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12225 FALKIRK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12225 FALKIRK Lane offers parking.
Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 FALKIRK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12225 FALKIRK Lane has a pool.
Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have accessible units?
No, 12225 FALKIRK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 FALKIRK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 FALKIRK Lane has units with dishwashers.
