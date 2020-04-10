All apartments in Los Angeles
12225 Cantura St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

12225 Cantura St

12225 Cantura Street · No Longer Available
Location

12225 Cantura Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South of the Blvd. in Studio City! - Picture perfect home located South of the blvd in Studio City. Walk to restaurants, stores, etc. This charming home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with gleaming hardwood floors, large kitchen w/ separated breakfast nook and/or could be used as an office. Two very large bedrooms, master bed with a walk-in closet, indoor laundry hook-ups. Lush green lawn in a very private rear backyard. 2 car detached garage. Please call or text 818-577-3917 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4983047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 Cantura St have any available units?
12225 Cantura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12225 Cantura St have?
Some of 12225 Cantura St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 Cantura St currently offering any rent specials?
12225 Cantura St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 Cantura St pet-friendly?
No, 12225 Cantura St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12225 Cantura St offer parking?
Yes, 12225 Cantura St offers parking.
Does 12225 Cantura St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 Cantura St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 Cantura St have a pool?
No, 12225 Cantura St does not have a pool.
Does 12225 Cantura St have accessible units?
No, 12225 Cantura St does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 Cantura St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12225 Cantura St does not have units with dishwashers.
