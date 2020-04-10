12225 Cantura St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

South of the Blvd. in Studio City! - Picture perfect home located South of the blvd in Studio City. Walk to restaurants, stores, etc. This charming home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with gleaming hardwood floors, large kitchen w/ separated breakfast nook and/or could be used as an office. Two very large bedrooms, master bed with a walk-in closet, indoor laundry hook-ups. Lush green lawn in a very private rear backyard. 2 car detached garage. Please call or text 818-577-3917 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4983047)