12221 Tiara Street

This iconic, character-filled home awaits a tenant who will appreciate its very special charm. A must-see amazing pool home with great curb appeal located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Valley Village, amongst million-dollar homes. The living room features a wall of windows to bring in the morning light, beautiful wood floors and built-in book shelves to gather around the warm fireplace with a favorite book. Enjoy your private paradise yard with numerous outdoor living spaces which are ideal for al fresco entertaining, beautiful brick throughout, outdoor fireplace and oversized swimmers pool, perfect for Summer fun! This home also includes a cozy den with fireplace, laundry area and formal dining room. Located just minutes from the NoHo District, restaurants and shopping. Don’t miss out on this premium rental opportunity!