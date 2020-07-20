12220 LOUISE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Come home to this lovely estate enveloped by lush landscaping and situated in beloved Granada Hills. Be greeted by an open and spacious floorplan beautifully accented by soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows overlooking the awe-inspiring hillside vistas. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and island. Additional features include a beautiful living room with grand fireplace, expansive master suite, well-appointed guest rooms and more. Soak up the California sunshine in the relaxing yard boasting a grand pool, spa and patio spaces for lounging, dining and entertaining al fresco. Move-in today and take advantage of the luxurious amenities while relishing stunning views.