Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

12220 LOUISE Avenue

12220 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12220 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come home to this lovely estate enveloped by lush landscaping and situated in beloved Granada Hills. Be greeted by an open and spacious floorplan beautifully accented by soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows overlooking the awe-inspiring hillside vistas. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and island. Additional features include a beautiful living room with grand fireplace, expansive master suite, well-appointed guest rooms and more. Soak up the California sunshine in the relaxing yard boasting a grand pool, spa and patio spaces for lounging, dining and entertaining al fresco. Move-in today and take advantage of the luxurious amenities while relishing stunning views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have any available units?
12220 LOUISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have?
Some of 12220 LOUISE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12220 LOUISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12220 LOUISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12220 LOUISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12220 LOUISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12220 LOUISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12220 LOUISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12220 LOUISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12220 LOUISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12220 LOUISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12220 LOUISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
