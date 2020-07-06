1222 W 35th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/10/20 A beautiful single-family house at west of USC - Property Id: 258853



One-year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)



Location: 1222 W 35th St



Room type: 6 Bed 6 Bath



Rent: $8800



Located in the DPS patrol and free Lyft area, 1222 W 35th St is a beautiful single-family house at west of USC with superior geographical location. You can walk to USC campus in 5 minutes. There are a bunch of restaurants, markets and banks nearby, which make life very convenient. The community is equipped with super high enclosed fence and monitoring camera, safety always come first.



Its exterior color is blue and white, the color of summer in Los Angeles. The house come with a California style front yard; you can enjoy your afternoon tea there. Each single room is equipped with an independent bathroom, which guarantees both security and privacy.



The house come with a California style green front yard, comfortable and atmospheric. Spacious space, excellent lighting. Interior wood floor decoration, spacious and bright

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258853

Property Id 258853



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5705288)