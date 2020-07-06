All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1222 W 35th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1222 W 35th Pl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1222 W 35th Pl

1222 West 35th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1222 West 35th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/10/20 A beautiful single-family house at west of USC - Property Id: 258853

One-year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Location: 1222 W 35th St

Room type: 6 Bed 6 Bath

Rent: $8800

Located in the DPS patrol and free Lyft area, 1222 W 35th St is a beautiful single-family house at west of USC with superior geographical location. You can walk to USC campus in 5 minutes. There are a bunch of restaurants, markets and banks nearby, which make life very convenient. The community is equipped with super high enclosed fence and monitoring camera, safety always come first.

Its exterior color is blue and white, the color of summer in Los Angeles. The house come with a California style front yard; you can enjoy your afternoon tea there. Each single room is equipped with an independent bathroom, which guarantees both security and privacy.

The house come with a California style green front yard, comfortable and atmospheric. Spacious space, excellent lighting. Interior wood floor decoration, spacious and bright
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258853
Property Id 258853

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 W 35th Pl have any available units?
1222 W 35th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 W 35th Pl have?
Some of 1222 W 35th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 W 35th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1222 W 35th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 W 35th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1222 W 35th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1222 W 35th Pl offer parking?
No, 1222 W 35th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1222 W 35th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 W 35th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 W 35th Pl have a pool?
No, 1222 W 35th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1222 W 35th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1222 W 35th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 W 35th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 W 35th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College