1222 South Catalina Street

Amenities
Amazingly located on a quiet side street between Pico and Olympic, yet right in the buzzing heart of Los Angeles. 5-10 min drive to USC, Loyola, Staple Center, LA Live and much more.
-Tons of shops, restaurants and nightlife. A walker's Paradise with a walk score of 93!
-open space design between kitchen, dining room and living room
-Hardwood floor throughout
-plenty of day light
-Gas wall furnace heater and ductless AC unit for climate control.
