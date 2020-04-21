All apartments in Los Angeles
1222 South Catalina Street

Location

1222 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amazingly located on a quiet side street between Pico and Olympic, yet right in the buzzing heart of Los Angeles. 5-10 min drive to USC, Loyola, Staple Center, LA Live and much more.
-Tons of shops, restaurants and nightlife. A walker's Paradise with a walk score of 93!
-open space design between kitchen, dining room and living room
-Hardwood floor throughout
-plenty of day light
-Gas wall furnace heater and ductless AC unit for climate control.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

