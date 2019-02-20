All apartments in Los Angeles
1222 Longwood Ave.

1222 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
F.Y.I. Be MINDFUL that Los Angeles has 60,000 homeless people on the streets, and in neighborhood communities...KNOW YOUR AREA...in your housing search selection process!!!

Warm, clean, spacious first floor residential duplex . Family owned...pride of ownership...all the conveniences and amenities of home.

Prime Central Location with direct access to: (15-30 minute maximum drive) LAX, Venice/Santa Monica and other Beach Communities, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Cedars Sinai and Childrens Hospitals, The San Fernando Valley, and The Studios: CBS, NBC, Fox, Paramount, Sony, and Universal.

NO Pets
NO Smoking
NO Parties
(Seasonal Pricing applicable)
Shoes OFF (Feng Shui) inside dwelling, preferred OR Shoe footie over shoes Policy Inside Dwelling

Age 25 and older, unless Professionally Employed (at Owners discretion)

***Property has a den/bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom/private suite area. In the photos, the area is set up as a TV/den area***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have any available units?
1222 Longwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1222 Longwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Longwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Longwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
