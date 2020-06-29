All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

12217 SHETLAND Lane

12217 Shetland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12217 Shetland Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single level home in the heart of Brentwood. This 3 bedroom/2bath home features a spacious open plan with great light from floor to ceiling windows and french doors leading out to the patio and a gorgeous sparkling pool for indoor/outdoor living. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom top grade cabinetry. Master Suite has vaulted wood beam ceiling, floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass door that opens to the backyard plus walk-in closet, a spa tub, double sinks, and separate shower. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 2 fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, and plantation shutters complete this charming home. Great location with super easy access to Sunday Farmer's market and the finest of Brentwood shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have any available units?
12217 SHETLAND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have?
Some of 12217 SHETLAND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12217 SHETLAND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12217 SHETLAND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12217 SHETLAND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12217 SHETLAND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12217 SHETLAND Lane offers parking.
Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12217 SHETLAND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12217 SHETLAND Lane has a pool.
Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have accessible units?
No, 12217 SHETLAND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12217 SHETLAND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12217 SHETLAND Lane has units with dishwashers.
