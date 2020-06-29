12217 SHETLAND Lane

Amenities
Beautiful single level home in the heart of Brentwood. This 3 bedroom/2bath home features a spacious open plan with great light from floor to ceiling windows and french doors leading out to the patio and a gorgeous sparkling pool for indoor/outdoor living. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom top grade cabinetry. Master Suite has vaulted wood beam ceiling, floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass door that opens to the backyard plus walk-in closet, a spa tub, double sinks, and separate shower. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 2 fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, and plantation shutters complete this charming home. Great location with super easy access to Sunday Farmer's market and the finest of Brentwood shops and dining.