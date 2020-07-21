All apartments in Los Angeles
12211 DUNOON Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

12211 DUNOON Lane

12211 Dunoon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12211 Dunoon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Architectural landmark quadruplex located in prime residential area and designed by Austrian architect R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to Brentwood amenities and beach areas. The unit offers hardwood floors and private decks plus a spacious common area with built-in barbeque, large flat-screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as need arises. Unit 12211 is a 2 bedroom, dining area, two decks on a second-floor location. Top of the line appliances, security system, one car garage plus private laundry in the unit. A Brentwood gem that can be used as a Los Angeles pied-a-terre or full-time living. Bright and open feeling with lovely tree top views. Bi-monthly maid service provided at no additional cost to tenant. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 DUNOON Lane have any available units?
12211 DUNOON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 DUNOON Lane have?
Some of 12211 DUNOON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 DUNOON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12211 DUNOON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 DUNOON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12211 DUNOON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12211 DUNOON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12211 DUNOON Lane offers parking.
Does 12211 DUNOON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12211 DUNOON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 DUNOON Lane have a pool?
No, 12211 DUNOON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12211 DUNOON Lane have accessible units?
No, 12211 DUNOON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 DUNOON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12211 DUNOON Lane has units with dishwashers.
