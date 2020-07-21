12211 DUNOON Lane

Amenities

Architectural landmark quadruplex located in prime residential area and designed by Austrian architect R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to Brentwood amenities and beach areas. The unit offers hardwood floors and private decks plus a spacious common area with built-in barbeque, large flat-screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as need arises. Unit 12211 is a 2 bedroom, dining area, two decks on a second-floor location. Top of the line appliances, security system, one car garage plus private laundry in the unit. A Brentwood gem that can be used as a Los Angeles pied-a-terre or full-time living. Bright and open feeling with lovely tree top views. Bi-monthly maid service provided at no additional cost to tenant. Shown by appointment only.