1221 S Westmoreland Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

1221 S Westmoreland Ave

1221 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1221 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy single located near dtla!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
The apartment complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*kitchen dining area*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room with dimmer*
*lots of closet space/walk in closet*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!

(nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood)

monthly rent $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4836605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1221 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1221 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1221 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
