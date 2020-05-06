1221 S Westmoreland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy single located near dtla!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

The apartment complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*kitchen dining area*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*home warming bath tiles*

*warm spot lighting in room with dimmer*

*lots of closet space/walk in closet*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!



(nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood)



monthly rent $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4836605)