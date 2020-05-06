1221 S Westmoreland Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a very large, charming and cozy single located near dtla!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
The apartment complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*kitchen dining area*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room with dimmer*
*lots of closet space/walk in closet*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!
(nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood)
monthly rent $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278
(RLNE4836605)