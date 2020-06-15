All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

12164 VIEWCREST Road

12164 Viewcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

12164 Viewcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely storybook home in Studio City's Silver Triangle! Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath 1940s cottage in a tranquil setting South of the Blvd in Studio City. Formal dining off the remodeled kitchen w/glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gourmet Bertazzo range, hood, ample storage and flooded with light. Kitchen opens up to the backyard with a gazebo and turf, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom offers dual closets, original built-ins and fireplace, and opens to backyard. 2 additional light & bright bedrooms with closets, plantation shutters, crown moldings. Additional features include: Hardwood floors throughout the home, two fireplaces, recessed lighting, and crown mouldings, and converted garage offers additional space for work or play. One block to Fryman Canyon hiking trail and moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants and entertainment the Valley has to offer. Offered as a 6-month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have any available units?
12164 VIEWCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have?
Some of 12164 VIEWCREST Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12164 VIEWCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
12164 VIEWCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12164 VIEWCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 12164 VIEWCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 12164 VIEWCREST Road offers parking.
Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12164 VIEWCREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have a pool?
No, 12164 VIEWCREST Road does not have a pool.
Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 12164 VIEWCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12164 VIEWCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12164 VIEWCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
