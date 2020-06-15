12164 VIEWCREST Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely storybook home in Studio City's Silver Triangle! Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath 1940s cottage in a tranquil setting South of the Blvd in Studio City. Formal dining off the remodeled kitchen w/glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gourmet Bertazzo range, hood, ample storage and flooded with light. Kitchen opens up to the backyard with a gazebo and turf, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom offers dual closets, original built-ins and fireplace, and opens to backyard. 2 additional light & bright bedrooms with closets, plantation shutters, crown moldings. Additional features include: Hardwood floors throughout the home, two fireplaces, recessed lighting, and crown mouldings, and converted garage offers additional space for work or play. One block to Fryman Canyon hiking trail and moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants and entertainment the Valley has to offer. Offered as a 6-month lease only.