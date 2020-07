Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Monaco Apartments - Property Id: 309334



$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! READY FOR 7/5 MOVE IN!



2 Bedroom 2 full Bath in Highly Sought After Pico - Robertson Neighborhood! Centrally located neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills has everything you could ask for!



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 parking spaces in underground garage included

Lease Duration:11 Months

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

Laundry: In unit

Floor: 1st floor with walk up from garage

Property Type: Apartment

Smart Thermostat (Nest)*

LED Lighting (Inside and Out)

Energy-efficient Appliances



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer and Dryer

Garbage Disposal

Balcony and Patio

Central Heating and A/C

Hardwood Like Flooring

Granite Counter Top

Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

Vertical Blinds

White Cabinetry

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS #1 $2,950 a month/ $1,000 deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309334

Property Id 309334



