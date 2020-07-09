Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12145 Gerald Avenue Available 01/01/20 Beautiful Home in Knollwood Country Estates - A three bedroom two bathroom house nestled in Knollwood Country Estates totaling 1,954 square feet. An open floor plan allows for endless entertainment space with seamless transitioning from almost every room in the house. Gather in the enormous kitchen, snuggle by a cozy fire, enjoy the serenity of the hills, soak up the rays as you lounge by the pool.



HOLIDAY MOVE-IN SPECIAL of $500 off 1st month's rent!!



Refrigerator, microwave, washing machine & dryer included. Landlord pays gardener and pool technician. Renters insurance required. Small pets will be considered with a pet deposit.



(RLNE4503017)