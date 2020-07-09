All apartments in Los Angeles
12145 Gerald Avenue

12145 Gerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12145 Gerald Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12145 Gerald Avenue Available 01/01/20 Beautiful Home in Knollwood Country Estates - A three bedroom two bathroom house nestled in Knollwood Country Estates totaling 1,954 square feet. An open floor plan allows for endless entertainment space with seamless transitioning from almost every room in the house. Gather in the enormous kitchen, snuggle by a cozy fire, enjoy the serenity of the hills, soak up the rays as you lounge by the pool.

HOLIDAY MOVE-IN SPECIAL of $500 off 1st month's rent!!

Refrigerator, microwave, washing machine & dryer included. Landlord pays gardener and pool technician. Renters insurance required. Small pets will be considered with a pet deposit.

(RLNE4503017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12145 Gerald Avenue have any available units?
12145 Gerald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12145 Gerald Avenue have?
Some of 12145 Gerald Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12145 Gerald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12145 Gerald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12145 Gerald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12145 Gerald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12145 Gerald Avenue offer parking?
No, 12145 Gerald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12145 Gerald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12145 Gerald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12145 Gerald Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12145 Gerald Avenue has a pool.
Does 12145 Gerald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12145 Gerald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12145 Gerald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12145 Gerald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

