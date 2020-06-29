All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:15 PM

1214 South Harvard Boulevard

1214 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1214 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***1 MONTHS FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Modeled unit photsNewly renovated junior one bedroom, corner unit on the second floor. Shared laundry room onsite. Off street parking available at an additional monthly charge for $100. the property plumbing was just entirely redone. If you love being in the center of Los Angeles, with lots of shopping within walking distance and surrounded by an urban chic multicultural atmosphere, then this unit is for you. Numerous quality places in the area where you can eat and small markets with heavenly treats. There is a park nearby, on Irolo and Olympic, to enjoy a nice day out in the sun. Professionally managed property!

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have any available units?
1214 South Harvard Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1214 South Harvard Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1214 South Harvard Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 South Harvard Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 South Harvard Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 South Harvard Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
