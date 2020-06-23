All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 S Hudson Avenue

1214 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1214 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded single level attached California Bungalow duplex featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Bathrooms with a large shared backyard and 1 car detached garage with driveway. Located in a highly desirable area adjacent to Hancock Park, this unit features a spacious living room and dining area, private balcony, updated kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Hard flooring throughout and high-end Whirlpool washer/dryer included in the unit. Close to Miracle Mile and Midtown Plaza with best of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
1214 S Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 1214 S Hudson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 S Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1214 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1214 S Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 S Hudson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1214 S Hudson Avenue has a pool.
Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 S Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
