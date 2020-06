Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning city and canyon views from this charming 3 bed, 4 bath home. Natural light flows through the living areas with high ceilings and beautiful wood beams. Mediterranean details throughout the open floor plan as well as a great Chef's kitchen. Spacious master bedroom and bath with his and her sinks. The home features an amazing outdoor terrace perfect for entertaining with incredible views. Central to all of Los Angeles while being away from the hustle and bustle of the city.