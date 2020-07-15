12116 Allin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely refurbished one story home with great backyard in Mar Vista! - Nicely remodeled traditional style one story home in Mar Vista; Culver City P.O. but City of Los Angeles utilities and school. House was recently remodeled one year ago with fresh paint, new waterproof laminate floors throughout and new central A/C and heat! Bright and spacious living room comes with plenty of windows and a fireplace. Dining room with chandelier. Large kitchen comes equipped with gas cook top, upright oven, dishwasher and (not warranted) refrigerator. Large breakfast nook by kitchen. Beautifully landscaped backyard comes with brick patio with pergola and large grassy central area. Garage has been converted for storage and it comes with (not warranted) side by side washer and dryer. House comes with driveway parking for one vehicle only. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are provided.



